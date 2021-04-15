Manchester City has inched closer to the UEFA Champions League 2021 trophy as they have qualified for the semi-finals. They went on to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1. This is their first appearance in the semis with Pep Guardiola.

🔵 First semi-final appearance with Manchester City for Josep Guardiola 🎉#UCL pic.twitter.com/IbNxebcAbf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 14, 2021

