South Korea vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage action continues as South Korea face Czechia in a highly anticipated Group A encounter. Set to take place at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico, on Friday, June 12, 2026, with a kickoff time of 2:00 PM CDT (12:30 AM IST on June 13), both teams will be eager to secure a strong start in a group that also includes co-hosts Mexico and South Africa. This match marks Czechia's return to the World Cup stage after a 20-year absence, while South Korea makes its 11th consecutive appearance, the longest active streak among Asian nations. South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Predicted Starting XIs and Formations

While official team sheets are typically released closer to kick-off, here's a look at the anticipated lineups and formations based on recent team news and expert predictions:

South Korea (Predicted Formation: 3-4-3)

Under the guidance of manager Hong Myung-bo, South Korea is expected to deploy a dynamic 3-4-3 formation, emphasizing fluid transitions and attacking prowess.

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders: Chae Yu-min, Kim Min-jae, Kim Tae-hyeon

Midfielders: Kim Moon-hwan, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok

Forwards: Lee Kang-in, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min

Czechia (Predicted Formation: 3-4-2-1)

Coach Miroslav Koubek's Czechia side is likely to adopt a 3-4-2-1 setup, focusing on a solid defensive spine and utilizing strong aerial threats in attack.

Goalkeeper: Matěj Kovář

Defenders: Štěpán Chaloupek, Robin Hranáč, Ladislav Krejčí

Midfielders: Vladimír Coufal, Tomáš Souček, Vladimír Darida, David Jurásek

Attacking Midfielders: Lukáš Provod, Pavel Šulc

Striker: Patrik Schick

Key Players to Watch

South Korea:

Son Heung-min: The 33-year-old Los Angeles FC forward and captain is South Korea's talisman, known for his pace, clinical finishing, and leadership. This tournament is expected to be his final World Cup, making his performances even more crucial.

Lee Kang-in: The Paris Saint-Germain star's creativity and set-piece delivery will be vital in unlocking stubborn defenses.

Kim Min-jae: Bayern Munich's formidable defender is the anchor of the Korean backline, providing crucial defensive stability.

Czechia:

Patrik Schick: The 30-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker is a proven goalscorer on the big stage, having been a joint-top scorer at Euro 2020. His physical presence and aerial ability pose a significant threat.

Tomáš Souček: The 31-year-old West Ham midfielder is the engine room of the Czech side, contributing defensively and acting as a major aerial threat from set pieces.

Pavel Šulc: The 25-year-old Lyon creative midfielder is expected to be a key orchestrator in the Czech attack.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

South Korea enters the tournament in strong form, having navigated their AFC qualification campaign with an unbeaten run atop Group B. They have won four of their last five matches.

Czechia secured their World Cup spot through dramatic penalty shootout victories in the UEFA playoffs, highlighting their resilience. They have won three of their last five matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding 6 in that period. South Korea vs Czechia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match.

The two nations have met three times previously in international friendlies, with both teams registering one win each and one draw. South Korea won their last encounter 2-1 in June 2016. This FIFA World Cup 2026 clash will be their first-ever competitive meeting.

This Group A encounter promises to be an intriguing battle of contrasting styles and ambitions as both South Korea and Czechia aim to lay down an early marker in their quest for FIFA World Cup 2026 glory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).