Arsenal will be looking for their ninth win in all competitions when they take on Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. The English Premier League leaders have been the in-form side of the tournament and a win will see them maintain their four-point lead at the top. What has been brilliant about the Gunners this campaign has been their ability to grind out wins despite not dominating matches. The squad is young and there seems to be amazing cohesiveness amongst them and the credit for it must go to manager Mikel Arteta. Opponents Southampton is 15th currently in the points table and has lost three out of their last five encounters. Last season, they managed to put up a strong showing against top sides but this term it has been lacking. Southampton versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:30 PM IST. Leeds United 0–1 Arsenal, Premier League 2022–23: Bukayo Saka Scores As Gunners Continue Impressive Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kyle Walker-Peters is a long-term absentee for Southampton and he joins the likes of Armel Bella-Kotchap and Valentino Livramento on the treatment table. Che Adams and Joe Aribo will lead the attack with James Ward-Prowse pulling the string in midfield. Ibrahima Diallo will set deep to protect the backline for the hosts and he will need to track the runs of Arsenal's technically gifted players.

Bukayo Saka is set to start against Southampton despite looking in discomfort against PSV and had to be finally taken off. Gabriel Jesus will lead the attack with Martin Odegaard as the no 10. Gabriel Martinelli has been immense for the visitors on the wings and his pace will come in handy for the team. Granit Xhaka has been one of the standout performers for the team so far and Mikel Arteta will hope his good form can continue.

When is Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 will be played at the St Mary's Stadium. The game will be held on October 23, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Arsenal match. Southampton will make themselves defensively resolute but Arsenal has enough quality about them to win this game.

