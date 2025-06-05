Portugal national football team have already booked their berth in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 final. Now, the other two heavyweights Spain national football team and France national football team are gearing up to lock horns in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-final. The Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-final match will be played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany. Spain won in the quarters against the Netherlands, in the penalty-shootouts, after a 3-3 draw, with goals for La Roja from Mikel Oyarzabal and the teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Germany 1–2 Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Former European Champions Enter Final With Comeback Win.

The Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-final match is scheduled to kick-start from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, June 6. Spain football team have won the UEFA Nations League in 2023, and now would be targeting the same, and for that, they need to seal the semis against France. Winning against France will be the toughest challenge, and so La Roja needs their tactically sound players like Lamine Yamal to be present no matter what.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final Match?

The 17-year-old La Masia wonderkid Lamine Yamal is fully match-fit, and actively training with the rest of the Spanish side. So, it can be expected that Lamine Yamal will play in the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-final match. Lamine Yamal Signs Contract Extension With Barcelona Until 2031.

Spain national football team should be looking forward to keeping their winning combination intact, so Lamine Yamal is expected to be in the starting XI for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-final match. La Roja had a 4-2-3-1 formation against the Dutch, they should be having the same in the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-final match. The FC Barcelona winger is expected to be in his usual right-wing position, pairing with Nico Williams in the left, a proven pair.

