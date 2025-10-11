Spain vs Georgia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Spain have started their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on a bright note with wins in their opening two matches in Group E. They face Georgia next in a home game where the reigning European champions will be targeting another victory. Luis de la Fuente has done an excellent job in converting a young group of players with potential into one of the most feared teams in Europe. They are the overwhelming favourites to top the standings. Opponents Georgia have a win and a defeat so far. A positive result for them against a top team like Spain is what is needed to give their campaign a lift. Spain versus Georgia will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. France 3-0 Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot, Florian Thauvin Find Net Each To Put Les Bleus On Cusp of Qualification.

Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Nico Williams, and Lamine Yamal are all big names missing out for Spain due to injuries. Aymeric Laporte has been included in the squad and could feature in defence. Ferran Torres will play the false nine role and he will be supported by Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal in the final third. Martin Zubimendi will sit deep and orchestrate play from the top of the defence, allowing Pedri and Mikel Merino to venture forward.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been included by Georgia in the squad, infuriating his club PSG, for whom he has missed out in recent weeks. Giorgi Chakvetadze misses out due to injury. Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal will need to be on top of his game, considering they face a goal machine in Spain. Georges Mikautadze, in the final third, will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for the visitors. Germany 4-0 Luxembourg FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Joshua Kimmich Scores Brace As Die Nationalmannschaft Earns Dominant Win Over The Red Lions.

Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Sunday, October 12 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Elche Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Spain National Football Team is set to square off against the Georgia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, October 12. The Spain vs Georgia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Spain vs Georgia live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network Ten 1 TV channel. For Spain vs Georgia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Georgia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Spain vs Georgia live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Spain at home will create plenty of chances in this game en route to a routine victory for the La Roja.

