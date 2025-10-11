With two wins under their belt in Group D, table-toppers France national football team took on the visiting Azerbaijan national football team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers, which saw the home side victorious, and now sit on the cusp of qualification. The first half looked to end goalless, but star Kylian Mbappe had other plans, as the Real Madrid in-form striker found the net for France in the 45th minute, just moments before the whistle put the hosts 1-0 up. In the second half, it was all one-way traffic as Les Bleus ran riot, scoring as many as two goals, with Adrien Rabiot scoring in the 69th, and Florian Thauvin finding the net in the 84th minute, respectively. France ended up winning the contest 3-0, and are a win away from booking a ticket to the USA for WC 2026. Czech Republic 0–0 Croatia, FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Evenly Poised Clash Ends Goalless in Prague as Both Sides Stay Level on Points in Group L.
France On the Cusp Of FIFA WC 2026 Qualification
France are on the cusp of #FIFAWorldCup qualification 🇫🇷 #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/01mR6medRT
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 10, 2025
