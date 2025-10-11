Having started their campaign with a loss, Germany earned their first win in Group A over Northern Ireland, and hosted Luxembourg in their third FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers on October 11, looking to keep their winning run intact. The deadlock was broken as early as the 12th minute with David Raum scoring for the home side. Dirk Carlson earned a red card in the 20th minute for Luxembourg, cutting down the side to 10 men as Joshua Kimmich converted from the spot kick in the 21st, handing Germany a 2-0 lead. In the second half, Serge Gnabry scored the third goal for Die Nationalmannschaft in the 48th minute. Captain Kimmich completed a brace for himself in the 50th minute to put Germany’s scoreline out of Luxembourg’s reach at 4-0. With this dominant win, Germany heads the Group A WC European 2026 Qualifiers standings. France 3-0 Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot, Florian Thauvin Find Net Each To Put Les Bleus On Cusp of Qualification

Germany Thrash Luxembourg In One-Sided Contest

