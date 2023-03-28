With the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar done and dusted, the international footballing action returns as Scotland prepare to face Spain at the Hampden Park, Glasgow on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Scotland are in great run of form from the past few matches and are currently second ranked in the points table. The home unit comfortable achieved a 3-0 win over Cyprus during the weekend and are ready to take on the 2010 FIFA World Cup Champions, Spain. Lionel Messi Feels Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Win Is Yet to Sink In, Says 'Not Really Aware of What We Have Achieved'.

Meanwhile, the 2008 and 2012 European Champions, Spain, are currently ranked number one in the points table and are aiming to stretch their unrivalled winning streak. During Spain’s previous game, we saw that they attained a comprehensive 3-0 win against Norway and will be hoping to do a repeat performance. With a formidable squad, Joselu came on as a substitute and scored a cameo against the Scottish side, his form might reward him with a place in the starting line-up for the match against Scotland. Scotland come on as underdogs for this match as they get ready to face Europe’s greatest football teams. Spain, on the other hand, look intimidating off the paper as well as on the paper. Lionel Messi Honoured With Statue Celebrating His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win at CONMEBOL Museum.

When is Scotland vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Scotland vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Scotland vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network. Hence, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Scotland vs Spain match.

