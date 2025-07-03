UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: The Finland women's national football team won their Group A match against the Iceland women's national football team on July 2. This is also the first time Finland women have secured a win in their first match at a major tournament since their home opener against Denmark women in Helsinki in 2009. You can take a look at the updated UEFA Women's EURO 2025 points table. The second match of the ongoing UEFA Women's EURO 2025 will be hosted between Switzerland women's and Norway women, who are placed in Group A alongside Finland and Iceland women's football teams. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

The 14th edition of the UEFA Women's EURO Championship is being played from July 2 to July 25. The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 event is being hosted in Switzerland. The showpiece event will see 16 nations fighting for the elusive title. The England women's national football team are the defending champion. They won the UEFA European Championship 2022.

For the 2025 event, a total of 55 national teams registered for qualification. However, 51 teams passed the initial screening, with 16 national sides earning a spot in the mega tournament. Poland and Wales women's football team have been added to the 14 teams from the previous edition of the UEFA Women's Euro Championship. On Which Channel UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Continental Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?

The 16 sides are divided into four Groups of four each. The two top sides from their respective groups will move into the knockout stage of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025. With eight titles to their name, Germany women's national football team are the most successful side in the showpiece event.

