Mumbai, September 9: Athletic Club of Bilbao face an anxious wait over the groin injury suffered by winger Nico Williams during Spain's 6-0 victory over Turkey in Sunday's FIFA World Cup qualifier. The 23-year-old was forced off just before halftime, limping from the pitch while clutching the left side of his groin. Should the injury be confirmed, it would deal a major blow to Athletic ahead of a demanding schedule. The Basque side resumes La Liga action next Saturday with a derby against Alaves, followed by its Champions League opener at home to Arsenal, kicking off a stretch of seven matches in 22 days, reports Xinhua. Turkey 0-6 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Merino Scores Hat-Trick, Pedro Hits Brace as La Roja Clinch Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"It is a shame," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said afterwards, noting Williams felt "a slight pain in his abductor and he will need to have a test, but it looks like a muscle problem."

Williams turned down FC Barcelona's advances for a second consecutive summer to commit his future to Athletic, the club where he has spent his entire career. His strong early-season form has helped Athletic match Real Madrid as the only teams to begin the campaign with three straight wins.

The setback is particularly concerning given that Williams ended last season sidelined with a pelvic injury that forced him to miss several key fixtures. After three rounds in the La Liga, Athletic Bilbao are placed second with three perfect wins and nine points, the same as Real Madrid, who are ahead on goal difference (+5 to +3).

Born in Pamplona, Spain, the 23-year-old Williams began his senior career with the club's farm team, Basconia, during the 2019–20 season. He has been with Athletic Bilbao since 2021. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

While Williams' injury has been a setback, Spain, in only two matches into the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, has impressed everyone. Luis de la Fuente's side already looks like one of the clear favourites for next summer's finals.

The reigning European champion has taken a major step toward qualification after winning what were arguably its two toughest fixtures - away to Bulgaria and Turkey. Even more impressive has been the manner of those victories. Spain hit three past Bulgaria before routing Turkey 6-0 in the traditionally hostile atmosphere of Konya on Sunday.

De la Fuente has built a team that appears complete across the pitch. Dean Huijsen has slotted into central defense with the assurance of a veteran, while full-backs Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro provide pace and width going forward.

