Juventus will look to turn around their poor start to the new domestic campaign as they face Spezia in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 matches. The clash will be played at the Alberto Picco Stadium in Spezia, Italy on September 22, 2021 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Spezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Juventus 1–1 AC Milan, Serie A 2021–22: Bianconeri Held at Home, Drop Down to Relegation Zone After Remaining Winless This Season (Watch Goal Highlights).

Heading into their fifth match of the season, very few expected Spezia to be above Juventus in the standings but that is the case as the record champions are yet to click under new manager Max Allegri. The Turin outfit are yet to win in their opening four matches while Spezia ended their three-game winless run by defeating Venezia in their latest outing. The Bianconeri will start as the favourites but another shock result can be expected.

When is Spezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Spezia vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at Alberto Picco Stadium in Spezia, Italy on September 22, 2021 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Spezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Spezia vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Spezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Spezia vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

