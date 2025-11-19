UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Lyon are currently second in the standings in the UEFA Women’s Champions League with three wins on the bounce. The French side next face Juventus away from home, where they will look to continue with their winning run. Lyon are heading into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg and the squad has not put a foot wrong so far in the group stage. Juventus have been decent as well with two wins and a loss and they need a victory here to push up from their current eighth spot in the standings. Juventus versus Lyon will start at 11:15 PM IST. Scott McTominay’s Wonder Strike Fires Scotland to First FIFA World Cup in 28 Years After 4–2 Win Over Denmark.

Michela Cambiaghi and Chiara Beccari will form the strike partnership in the final third for Juventus. Cristina Librán will be pulling the strings in midfield as the attacking playmaker. Expect Martina Rosucci and Abi Brighton to sit deep and act as a cover for the backline, although they can also push forward and come up with key goals when needed.

Vicki Becho and Tabitha Chawinga are the two wide attackers for Lyon and they head into this game having scored five goals between them in their previous match. Ada Hegerberg, one of the best goal scorers in women’s football, will be the central striker in the team. Christiane Endler will be the pick for the goalkeeper spot. Italy 1-4 Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores Brace As Landslaget Secure World Cup Qualification For First Time Since 1998.

When is Juventus vs OL Lyonnes, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Juventus vs OL Lyonnes, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Wednesday, November 19 Time 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Campo Polisportivo Alessandro La Marmora, Biella Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

Juventus will take on OL Lyonnes in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 19. The Juventus vs OL Lyonnes UWCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Campo Polisportivo Alessandro La Marmora, Biella and it will start at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs OL Lyonnes, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Juventus vs OL Lyonnes UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Juventus vs OL Lyonnes UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Juventus vs OL Lyonnes, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Juventus vs OL Lyonnes UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Juventus at home can be a quality side and expect them to hold Lyon to a draw here.

