Arsenal plays an away game against Sporting CP in the Europa League, with Mikel Arteta looking to prioritise the league over this competition. This means we will see plenty of fringe players in action for the Gunners, but they have the required talent to perform at this level nevertheless. Arsenal is flying high in the English Premier League and it will take an enormous downturn in form for them to be not crowned champions. Playing Thursday night football is never easy, but given the depth in the squad, the Gunners are managing fine. Sporting CP are fourth in the Portuguese league and their confidence is up with four wins in their last five matches. Sporting CP versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV from 11:15 pm IST.

Leandro Trossard was injured against Bournemouth and is not likely to feature against Sporting CP. With Eddie Nketiah injured, Gabriel Martinelli is likely to play as the striker for the away side. Defence will see Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior start and the duo have not played much game together and hence this will be a test. Jorginho and Granit Xhaka are quality names in midfield and Arsenal look strong in this department.

Sporting CP will go with a 3-4-3 formation which likes to attack but there is also a danger of leaving spaces behind on the counter. Youssef Chermiti, in attack will need his midfield to provide him with the chances, particularly Marcus Edwards and Pote. Hidemasa Morita in midfield is one player that makes the side tick with his precision passing game.

Sporting CP will host English club Arsenal in their first leg round of 16 match at the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 9. The game will begin at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. FIFA Unveils Official Poster for Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA EuropaLeague 2022-23. The important clash between Sporting CP and Arsenal will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 channels.

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Hence you can watch the live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Arsenal match on the SonyLiv app and website. Arsenal may opt for a second-string side but the team should have enough quality about themselves to secure an important away win here in the Europa League.

