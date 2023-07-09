Indian Football Team has recently won the SAFF Championship 2023 beating Kuwait in the final of the competition. Sunil Chhetri, as always was the best performer of the Indian team, scoring crucial goals and the times they were needed the most and followed it up with two very important penalty shootout conversions in both the semifinal and the final. The 38-year-old is currently at the dusk of his career but shows no signs of slowing down at all as he scored his 92nd International goal in the SAFF Championship 2023. Reflecting on a stellar performance in the South Asian Football competition, Sunil Chhetri said he can compete even against the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri Expresses Thankfulness to Fans for Their Continuous Support to Blue Tigers Throughout SAFF Championship 2023 (Watch Video).

In an interview with News18, the 38-year-old said “This SAFF Championship was special. Because we had Lebanon and Kuwait and we still won. When it comes to giving your best for the country, I can beat even Messi and Ronaldo," the striker thundered with pride. On being quizzed about his retirement plans, Sunil replied, “I feel great right now, and I’m inspired to do well for the country. The day I don’t feel that I will quit. But I don’t know when that happens," the captain left the response open-ended. ISL Transfer News: India Defender Anwar Ali Joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Sunil also opened up on him and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya, daughter of former Indian Football legend Subrata Bhattacharya, expecting a newborn soon. “I’m looking forward to becoming a dad for the first time," said Sunil. He first revealed the pregnancy of his wife by an unique celebration where he tucked the ball under his shirt after a fiery hat-trick against Pakistan.

