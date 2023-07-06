After India beat Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri shared a video, thanking the fans for their continuous support for the Blue Tigers throughout the tournament over the past few fans. In the video, the Blue Tigers’ captain can be seen showing his thankfulness towards the Indian fans. Twitterati React After India Defeat Kuwait in Final of SAFF Championship 2023 to Clinch Ninth Title.

Sunil Chhetri Expresses Thankfulness

🎥 | WATCH : Captain Sunil Chhetri thanks the fans for continuous support to the Blue Tigers over the past few months, thanks fan groups across various clubs for coming forward and uniting. Highlights how important the support has been.💙👏🏻 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/D3V6lr1xKs — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) July 5, 2023

