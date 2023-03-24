Belgium, the perennial underachievers of European football, begin a new era under Domenico Tedesco with an away tie against Sweden. The Red Devils were knocked out early in the 2022 World Cup and their form took a beating of sorts in recent times. Sweden vs Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, who build this team, since then has left to take over the Portugal job and Belgium fans will hope they can finally see their team play to their true potential. Sweden did not make it to Qatar but they have a good team capable of playing at a high level. They have done well in their last four games and could be a tough team to face at home. Sweden versus Belgium will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 1:15 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Free Kick Goal Video: Watch Portuguese Captain Score From the Set Piece in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match Against Liechtenstein.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is part of the squad for Sweden and the 41-year-old AC Milan forward has shown his keenness at playing in Euro 2024. Dejan Kulusevski and Alexander Isak will be the two forwards for the home side and their pace and trickery could trouble Belgium. Victor Lindelof has not played much for Manchester United this season but remains a key player for his national team.

Jan Vertonghen and Wout Faes will start in defence for Belgium who will likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation. Kevin de Bruyne will play in an unfamiliar central midfield role, flanked by Amadou Onana and Romeo Lavia. Leandro Trossard has been in fine form for club Arsenal and he will be looking to replicate it on the big stage with the national team. Belgium has a good track record against Sweden, winning 9 out of their 15 encounters.

When is Sweden vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sweden will face Belgium in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Saturday, March 25. The game will begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Friends Arena, Solna.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sweden vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network posssess the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Hence the game between Sweden and Belgium will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Becoming Highest-Capped Men’s International Player (See Post).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sweden vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to enjoy the live streaming of Sweden vs Belgium match. Sweden will score in the contest but expect Belgium to dominate and win this game with ease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2023 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).