Cristiano Ronaldo featured in a 4-0 win for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The forward netted a brace and was the protagonist of his country's victory. This was also Ronaldo's 197th appearance in international football, which made him the highest-capped (international football) men's player of all time. After setting up this fantastic record, the Portuguese forward took to Twitter and shared a post. The English translation of the caption of his post reads, "Such good feelings for playing again and scoring for our national team and in a special stadium for me. Proud to be the most capped player ever". Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Highest-Capped Men’s International Player With His 197th Appearance for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Post After Becoming Highest-Capped Men’s International Player

Sensações tão boas por voltar a jogar e marcar pela nossa Seleção e num estádio especial para mim. Orgulhoso por ser o jogador mais internacional de sempre.🙌🏽🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/a6XcSEqLSE — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 23, 2023

