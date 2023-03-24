Cristiano Ronaldo had another brilliant outing in the national shirt as Portugal started their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign with a 4-0 victory against Liechtenstein. Having already scored a goal earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo got a brilliant chance in the final minute of the game when Portugal was awarded a free kick in a dangerous area. The Portuguese captain then found the top right corner with a fantastic strike to score his second goal in this match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Becoming Highest-Capped Men’s International Player (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores a Brilliant Free Kick

Cristiano Ronaldo scores an amazing free kick and a brace for him tonight. Imagine being 38 years old and scoring back to back free kicks, just GOAT things🐐pic.twitter.com/wUmG5Zwm4e — Sudhanshu🩺 (@SudRMFC) March 23, 2023

