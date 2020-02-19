Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig, Champions League 2019-20 Online Streaming and Live Telecast in IST: Tottenham Hotspur will host high-flying RB Leipzig in the 1st leg of UEFA Champions League (UCL) round of 16 clash at the Tottenham Stadium in London. Plagued by injuries, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hostpur have somehow managed to produce results and remain the contention for a top-four finish in this season’s Premier League. They beat Manchester City 2-0 at home and are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, which includes the 3-2 comeback win over Aton Villa in the weekend. Bur Mourinho lost match-winner Heung-Min Son in the game and now find himself with only once recognised forward in Lucas Moura in an entire 25-player squad. Jurgen Klopp Gets Booked As Atletico Madrid Frustrate Liverpool in Champions League Encounter.

RB Leipzig, on the other, come into this fixture after holding Bayern Munich to goalless draw away from home in the Bundesliga and thrashing Werder Breman 3-0 in their previos league clash. RB Leipzig trail champions and current Bundesliga leaders Bayern by a solitary point after 22 rounds. This is the same Bayern Munich side that thrashed Tottenham 7-2 at their own ground and had a combined score of 11-3 across two legs in the group stages of the 2019-20 Champions League. Mourinho will be without Son, who he said has no chances of playing any more game this season and who has now joined Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth in the long-term injury list. Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20.

Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. The TOT vs LEP match will take place on February 20, 2020 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig match in the round of 16 of Champions League 2019-20 will be available on Sony Channels as Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Champions League 2019-20 in India. Fans can watch the live-action on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will also be live-streaming the Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig match for its online fans. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of TOT vs LEP UCL 2019-20 last 16 clash.

This will be the first time Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig are facing each other in the Champions League. RB Leipzig topped Group G in the earlier stage of this year’s UCL and are also a point behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other, finished second in Group B eight points behind leader Bayern. They were the finalist last time around and will be hoping to go one step more this season.