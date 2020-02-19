TOT vs LEP Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig Football Match

Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will take on RB Leipzig (LEP) in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. TOT vs LEP match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 (late Wednesday Night). This will be Jose Mourinho’s first match in charge of Spurs in the Champions League and the Portuguese will be looking for a positive result against the newcomers at this stage. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig in UCL 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Atletico Madrid 1–0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Diego Simeone’s Men Hand Reds Their First Defeat of 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur finished behind Bayern Munich in Group B while Leipzig topped Group G to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Spurs after a poor start to their league campaign have gained momentum in the race for top 4 spots as they are just one point off the Champions League places but the injury to Heiung Min-Son will surely play a big part going forward. Meanwhile, Leipzig are second in the Bundesliga points table, one point behind Bayern Munich and are in a good run of form in recent weeks. Timo Werner and new signing Dani Olmo will be crucial if Julian Nagelsmann and his team are to come away with a positive result. Borussia Dortmund 2–1 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Erling Haaland Brace Gives German Side the Edge After First Leg.

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris (TOT) should be your keeper for this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The players in your defence should be Toby Alderweireld (TOT), Dayot Upamecano (LEP) and Angelino (LEP).

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – You should go for four players in your midfield and they should be Giovanni Lo Celso (TOT), Steven Bergwijn (TOT), Dani Olmo (LEP) and Marcel Sabitzer (LEP).

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (LEP) should be your captain and Lucas Moura (TOT) can be selected as vice-captain. The remaining player in your team must be Patrick Schick (LEP).

This will be the first-ever encounter between the two teams and also will be the first time that the German club will face English opposition in a competitive fixture. Spurs were the finalist last season and of they aim to go one better this time around, they need to put on a good performance against a strong and pacy opponent.