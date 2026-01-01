New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur tonight, January 1, 2026, in a highly anticipated London derby at the Gtech Community Stadium in Premier League 2025-26. The match marks an emotional milestone as Spurs head coach Thomas Frank returns to his former club for the first time since leaving the Bees last summer. Both teams enter the New Year separated by just one point in the mid-table, with Brentford sitting in 8th place and Tottenham in 11th, making this a pivotal fixture for their respective European ambitions. Chelsea Announce Departure of Head Coach Enzo Maresca.

The Bees will look to capitalize on their formidable home record, having won eight of their last 12 league games at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur United Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 2.

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium in London

Time: 1:30 AM IST How to Watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow English Premier League action live: Live Streaming: As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Telecast: Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Brentford vs Hotspur live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels



Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News and Key Players

Tottenham are bolstered by the return of captain Cristian Romero, who is available after serving a one-match suspension. However, Thomas Frank is managing a depleted squad with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Destiny Udogie out injured. Additionally, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are unavailable due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Brentford, led by Keith Andrews, will monitor top scorer Igor Thiago and defender Sepp van den Berg, both of whom face late fitness tests. The Bees are also missing Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara to AFCON duties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

