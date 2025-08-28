The 2025-26 football season has commenced and the leagues across the European nations have returned. We have already seen some solid footballing actions in Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga. At the same time, the play-off qualifiers of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 are over and it is now time for the draw. Unlike the known occasions, where the draw took place to allot four teams in one group, the UCL has shifted to a 36-team league stage format since 2024-25. The draw will now take place to assign opponents to a particular team and also set who they will play at home and who they will play away. Christopher Nkunku Signs For AC Milan; French Star Makes €42M Move From Chelsea to Serie A Club As He Puts Pen to Paper On Five-Year Long Contract.

In the new format of the UCL, each team will play eight matches in the league stages. Top eight team from the league stages will secure an automatic qualification to the Round of 16. The next 16 teams will engage in a play-off battle between each other. The winners of those play-off games will play in the Round of 16. The losing eight and the bottom twelve teams will be eliminated from the competition. They will not take part in the UEFA Europa League. That is why the draw in the league stages will play a big role. Fans who are eager to know when the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw will take place and whether it will have live telecast and live streaming will get the entire information here.

What Are the Pots for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw?

Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiakos, Slavia Praha, Bodø/Glimt, Olympique de Marseille

Pot 4: FC Copenhagen, AS Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle United, Pafos FC, Kairat Almaty

When is UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw? Know Date, Time and Venue? The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw will take place on Thursday, August 28. The UCL draw will be held at Monaco and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 in India. Hence, the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw live streaming, scroll below for all the information.

How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming in India?

Good news as fan will have a live telecast viewing option of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw, they can still watch it online. So, the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw live streaming viewing option will be available on Sony Sport Network's official OTT platform, SonyLIV. Fans can also watch the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

