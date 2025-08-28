After another disappointing show on the field, Manchester United memes went viral on social media as the Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 by a fourth-tier side, Grimsby Town. The EFL Cup 2025-26 contest ended on 2-2 in full time, after which Grimsby managed to outshoot Manchester in penalties, to book a place in the next stage of the Carabao Cup 2025, resulting in an exit for Ruben Amorim and Co. As always, users on the internet took a mickey out of Man United by sharing funny or viral memes on X, and taking out their angst against the EPL side. Fans can check out some of the viral Manchester United memes below. Grimsby Town 2 (12) - 2 (11) Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2025–26: Fourth Tier Club Knock EPL Giants Out As Bruno Fernandes-Led Side Lose In Penalty Shootout.

LOL

Nonsense football, Manchester United Knocked out of the Carabao cup by 2nd Division Grimsby Town last night. pic.twitter.com/HPuz1Nt8S4 — Stanley Chou (@AllsportCom) August 28, 2025

OUCH!!!

Fan's Suggestion For Man United

Xavi ball would be perfect for Man United pic.twitter.com/dfUYVjuFEF — 00Villain🦈++ (@VillainFigure) August 28, 2025

Coooooked

Manchester United Fans ....

