AC Milan continue to reshape their squad amid the initial stages of the 2025-26 season as they sign Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. Nkunku was looking for a move out from Chelsea and he agreed a five-year contract with AC Milan. The total package for deal of Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan can reach €42m, add-ons included. Nkunku joined Chelsea back in 2023 and played 63 games for them. Previously the French forward has also played for PSG and RB Leipzig. Borussia Dortmund Sign Young Centre-Back Aaron Anselmino on Loan From Chelsea After Injuries to Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Christopher Nkunku Signs For AC Milan

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan, here we go! Deal verbally agreed in principle between the clubs. AC Milan and Chelsea are set to prepare documents today, fee will be in the region of €35m with add-ons. Nkunku said yes to 5 year contract yesterday, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/aAVUkz8TSe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)