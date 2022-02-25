Eight teams have advanced from the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 knockout round playoffs. These clubs will find out their next opponents at the Europa League Round of 16 Draw which will be held on February 25, 2022 (Friday) at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Meanwhile, fans searching for UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Draw live streaming details can scroll down below. Napoli 2-4 Barcelona, Europa League 2021-22: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Scores As Catalans Advance (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Eight teams from the knockout round playoffs will face the eight winners from the UEL 2021-22 group stages in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The group winners will play the second leg of the tie at home as the teams aim to advance to the summit clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

When is UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw? Know Date, Time and Venue

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw will be held on February 25, 2022 (Friday) at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw has a scheduled start time of 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw Live Telecast on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India. So fans in India can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the UEL Round of 16 Draw on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw?

Fans can catch the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw live streaming on SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network. SonyLIV app and website will live stream the draw on online platforms. UEFA Will also stream the draw on its official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).