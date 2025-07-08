Germany Women National Football Team vs Denmark Women National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is currently going on and in Group C, all teams have already played their first set of games. Germany have already won their first match and they will be targeting another victory when they face Denmark on Tuesday, July 08. Germany have a 100% record of progressing from the group stages of the UEFA Women's Euro and they are well on course once again having won their first match against Poland. The 2022 runners-up kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 victory. Jule Brand scored the opener for them in the 52nd minute and Lea Schuller doubled up it up later. As a result, Germany have now recorded six consecutive victories. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Portugal Stay Alive After Diana Gomes’s 89th-Minute Goal in 1–1 Draw With Italy.

Meanwhile, Germany's opposition in the next match, Denmark, have shown sparks in the UEFA Euro in the recent past as they have reached the semifinals in 2013 before finishing as the runners-up to the Netherlands in 2017. But they face a crucial moment in the competition as they have lost their last game against Sweden and will not be challenged by a tough Germany team in their do or die encounter. The Red and White will be eliminated with a game to play if they lose, and Sweden take at least a point from their meeting with Poland. The hopeful thing for them is they have won twice in the last four games against Germany.

Germany vs Denmark, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Germany vs Denmark Date Tuesday, July 8 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Germany vs Denmark, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to qualify for the quarterfinals, Germany women's national football team will take on Denmark women's national football team in a Group C match in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Tuesday, July 8. The Germany vs Denmark Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be hosted at the St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland. The GER-W vs DEN-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Germany vs Denmark, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Germany vs Denmark live telecast on any TV channel. For GER-W vs DEN-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Germany vs Denmark, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Germany vs Denmark live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a subscription pass.

