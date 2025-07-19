France Women's National Football Team vs Germany Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: The final quarter-final fixture of the Women’s Euro 2025 sees France clashing with Germany this evening at the St Jakob-Park in Basel. France finished ahead of England in Group D, winning all three matches. They dominated quality teams like England and the Netherlands in the last round and this speaks a lot about the talent they possess. Germany had their fair share of ups and downs in terms of performance level in Group C, but still did well to make it through. They head into this fixture on the back of a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Sweden, which is an issue. France versus Germany will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM. ‘World’s Sexiest Footballer’ Alisha Lehmann Assigned Personal Bodyguard at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 as Switzerland Star Faces Overwhelming Fan Attention and Online Abuse Amid Limited Game Time.

Carlotta Wamser received a red card for Germany in the last game and she is now ruled out of this tie. Giulia Gwinn has a knee injury and will miss out for the Germans, leaving the team short of options in the defensive line. Linda Dallmann is all set to return to the starting eleven after being rested in the last match.

France have positive news ahead of the game with Griedge Mbock and Maelle Lakrar declared fit and all set to return to the playing eleven. Thiniba Samoura will drop down to the bench as the Les Bleus tweak the formation. Grace Geyoro did well in the last match and it will not be a surprise if she starts for France this evening. Marie-Antoinette Katoto has done well leading the attack and all eyes will be on her as she looks to continue her goal-scoring form. England Women’s Football Team Beats Sweden on Penalties To Reach UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinals After Dramatic Comeback.

France vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Match Details

Match France vs Germany Date Sunday, July 20 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue St Jakob-Park, Basel Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is France vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The France Women's National Football Team will take on the Germany Women's National Football Team in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals on Sunday, July 20. The Germany vs France match will be played at the St Jakob-Park, Basel and it will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of France vs Germany, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the France vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final live telecast on any TV channel. For France vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of France vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch France vs Germany live streaming of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. Spain will dominate the game from the start and should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).