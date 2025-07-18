Spain Women's National Football Team vs Switzerland Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: World champions Spain will be facing Switzerland in the third quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Euro Cup 2025 this evening. Spain dominated their group fixtures with wins over Italy, Belgium, and Portugal. They were virtually unstoppable in these matches and showcased why they are considered the top side in world football. Opponents Switzerland on the other hand had to battle hard to finish second behind Norway in Group A. The hosts of this tournament will count on their home fans as they gear up for their biggest test yet. Spain versus Switzerland will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Delphine Cascarino Shines in France’s Big Win To Eliminate Netherlands and Top Tough Group D.

Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, and Laia Aleixandri are all set to return to the starting eleven for Spain after being rested for the last match. In central midfield, it will be down to the creative genius of Aitana Bonmati, who will look to secure chances for her side. Caludia Pina and Esther Gonzalez will be part of the final third for the La Roja.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Leila Wandeler impressed for Switzerland from the bench in the last game and it will not be a surprise if they are in the starting eleven here. Geraldine Reuteler will be pushing forward from midfield and trying to help the attackers. Sydney Schertenleib and Svenja Fölmli will form the front two for the hosts.

Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Match Details

Match Spain vs Switzerland Date Saturday, July 19 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Spain Women's National Football Team will face the Switzerland Women's National Football Team in a UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final on Saturday, July 19. The Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final is set to be played at Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Poland Beats Denmark for First Ever European Championship Win.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch Spain vs Switzerland live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. Spain will dominate the game from the start and should secure an easy win here.

