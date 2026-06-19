United States vs Australia: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash between co-hosts United States and Australia is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 12:30 AM IST. The pivotal match will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, a venue confirmed to host several group stage fixtures, including this one. Both teams come into this game with winning starts in the tournament, making this an early decider for control of Group D. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Match Details

This Group D encounter pits two teams on three points against each other, with the USA currently holding a superior goal difference after a dominant opening performance. The winner of this match will gain a significant advantage in securing a spot in the knockout stages.

Detail Value Match United States vs Australia Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage, Group D Date (IST) Saturday, June 20, 12:30 AM IST Venue Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, USA

United States Expected Lineup & Formation

The USMNT, under Mauricio Pochettino, is expected to maintain the 4-2-3-1 formation that saw them secure a resounding 4-1 victory against Paraguay in their opening match. Despite a minor calf issue, talisman Christian Pulisic is confirmed fit and poised to lead the attack. The American side will look to leverage their home advantage and strong momentum.

USA Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Matt Freese

Defenders: Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman

Attacking Midfielders: Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic

Forward: Folarin Balogun

Australia Expected Lineup & Formation

Australia, managed by Tony Popovic, surprised many with a disciplined 2-0 victory over Türkiye in their Group D opener. The Socceroos are anticipated to stick with their effective 3-4-2-1 formation, which emphasizes defensive solidity and quick transitions. The fitness of forward Mohamed Toure, who experienced calf cramp in the previous game, remains a point of focus, though he is projected to start if fully recovered; Mathew Leckie is a potential replacement. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach, who made a sensational eight saves against Türkiye, is expected to retain his spot over the experienced Mathew Ryan.

Australia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1):

Goalkeeper: Patrick Beach

Defenders: Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar

Midfielders (Wing-backs/Central): Jacob Italiano, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Jordan Bos

Attacking Midfielders: Nestory Irankunda, Conor Metcalfe

Forward: Mohamed Toure

Key Players to Watch

For the United States, Christian Pulisic remains the creative engine, capable of producing moments of magic and delivering crucial assists. Upfront, Folarin Balogun, fresh off a brace in the opener, will be eager to add to his tally. Midfield anchor Tyler Adams's defensive prowess and ability to break up play are vital for the USMNT's stability. United States vs Australia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Match.

Australia's hopes will largely rest on the shoulders of exciting young forward Nestory Irankunda, who found the net in their opening game and poses a constant threat. Midfielder Connor Metcalfe also impressed with a goal against Türkiye and will be key in transitions. In defense, captain Harry Souttar's leadership and aerial ability will be crucial in thwarting American attacks.

This match promises to be a compelling battle between two confident sides, each looking to stamp their authority on Group D and take a significant step towards the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds. The tactical setups and individual brilliance of these key players will undoubtedly play a deciding role in the outcome.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).