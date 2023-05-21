Valencia will be taking on Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga 2022-23 match on Sunday, May 21. The game will take place at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mestella, Valencia. Real Madrid have already lost the La Liga title to Barcelona. Now with their recent defeat against Manchester City in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Real Madrid's season is practically over. The remaining four matches are almost formality for them. This however can be a good opportunity for their youngsters who can get some game time to shine. On the other hand, Valencia are battling against relegation. They are at the 16th spot in the La Liga 2022-23 table with 37 points from 34 matches, two points above the relegation zone. A win in this match will be a huge boost for them. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of this match. Barcelona Lift La Liga Trophy at Home Despite 2–1 Loss Against Real Sociedad (Watch Video).

Valencia are coming into this match with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. In fact, they have won three out of their last six matches and are in decent form of late. Throughout the season, the biggest problem for Valencia has been the lack of goals. No single player from Los Che has recorded double-digit goals in this season's La Liga. Valencia will be missing quite a few key players like Marcos Andre, Gabriel Paulista and Mouctar Diakhaby for the Real Madrid match.

On the other hand, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is doubtful for Real Madrid. It is expected that Los Blancos will not take any risks with him and Andriy Lunin will start under the goal. Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio can form the top three and the onus will be on the Los Blancos to deliver after their 4-0 defeat against Manchester City.

When is Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possesses the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Valencia and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Valencia vs Real Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website.

