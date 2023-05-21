Barcelona suffered a 2-1 loss against Real Sociedad in their latest La Liga 2022-23 match at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona. Mikel Merino gave Sociedad the lead in the 5th minute of the game. The first half ended 1-0 in Sociedad's favour. Alexander Sorloth then doubled Sociedad's lead before Lewandowski scored a consolation goal. Despite the loss, it was a time for celebration for the Baracleon fans as the Catalans giants have been already crowned the champions of La Liga 2022-23. Finally, the Barcelona team lifted the La Liga trophy in front of their fans after the end of this match. Manchester City Clinch English Premier League 2022–23 Title As Arsenal Suffer 1–0 Defeat Against Nottingham Forest.

Barcelona 1-2 Real Sociedad

Barcelona Lift La Liga Trophy at Home

