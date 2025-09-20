Juventus with three wins in the Italian Seire A have started on the positive note with the club climbing to the second spot in the table. The Bianconeri are in action this evening in an away tie against Hellas Verona with manager Igor Tudor hoping his team can continue their good run. The team played out an entertaining 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the last game and the early review about their style of play is largely positive. Opponents Verona are struggling at 17th in the rankings and without a win. If they fail to improve quickly, the team could well find themselves in the relegation heap. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

Daniel Mosquera, Tomas Suslov, Nicolas Valentini, and Roberto Gagliardini are the players missing out for Hellas Verona due to injuries. Unai Nunez, Victor Nelsson, and Martin Frese will form the three man backline for the home team. Suat Serdar and Antoine Bernede will battle it out for supremacy in midfield. Amin Sarr and Gift Orban will line up as the strikers in the attacking third. Juventus will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Dusan Vlahovic as the central striker up top. Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz will be the attacking midfielders while youngster Khephren Thuram will sit back and orchestrate play from midfield. Manuel Locatelli is a floater and will occupy several spots in the central areas.

Verona vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 Date Saturday, September 20 Time 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN (live streaming), no live telecast available

When is Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Hellas Verona will be hosting giants Juventus FC in the Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, September 20. The Verona vs Juventus match is set to be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, and it will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Verona vs Juventus live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Verona vs Juventus Serie A online viewing options. Benjamin Pavard Arrives at Marseille on Loan From Inter Milan With 16 Million Euro Non-Mandatory Buyout Clause.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

However fans in India might have live streaming viewing options of Serie A 2025-26 matches. Fans might be able to watch online live streaming of the Verona vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 match on the DAZN app and website. Juventus, given the form they are in should secure a routine win in this tie.

