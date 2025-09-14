Two arch-rivals took on each other in Serie A 2025-26, as Juventus hosted Inter Milan at Allianz Stadium. Lloyd Kelly gave the hosts a perfect start, handing the lead in the 14th minute. However, Hakan Calhanoglu struck back for Inter Milan, finding the equaliser in the 30th minute. Kenan Yildiz stepped, and soon handed Juventus the lead in the 38th minute as the home side went into half-time 2-1. Calhanoglu hit his second goal of the contest, levelling the score once again in the 65th minute, as Marcus Thuram handed Inter the lead in the 76th minute. Khephren Thuram hit back for the home side, finding the back of the net in the 82nd minute. 19-year-old Vasilije Adzic took center stage for Juventus, scoring a brilliant winner for his side in stoppage time, handing La Vecchia Signora a 4-3 win over I Nerazzurri. Benjamin Pavard Arrives at Marseille on Loan From Inter Milan With 16 Million Euro Non-Mandatory Buyout Clause.

Juventus Clinch Serie A 2025-26 Contest 4-3

