Star French centre-back Benjamin Pavard has arrived his Marseille, France, following his official on-loan transfer to Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille. The 29-year-old Benjamin Pavard has moved to Olympique de Marseille from Inter Milan on a one-year loan, with "€16m buy option clause not mandatory, also included in the deal", as per Fabrizio Romano. Benjamin Pavard was a part of the Inter Milan side since 2023, when he signed a permanent deal from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. For Inter Milan, the France national football team defender has played in 70 matches, and was a part of the Serie A 2023-24 winning side. Which Club Did Ederson Sign For During the 2025-26 Summer Football Transfer Window? Know Former Manchester City Goalkeeper's Next Destination.

Pavard Arrives at Marseille

