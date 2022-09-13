Inter Milan will travel to face Viktoria Plzen in their second game of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 today, September 13. The football match will be played at the Stadion Mesta Plzen. Both the teams lost in their respective games in the match week one, and will look to bounce back to winning ways in Group C which is considered as the group of death by many in this UCL season. With teams like Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the same group, it will be difficult for all the teams to book a knockout berth. The Nerazzurri faced two consecutive defeats this season, one against city rivals AC Milan and another against Bayern Munich. For live telecast and online live streaming of this match, scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Bayern Munich Beat Inter Milan 2-0 (Watch Video Highlights)

The Italian outfit are expected to start again with a 3-5-2 formation with their star attacker Romelu Lukaku being sidelined due to a thigh injury. Lautaro Martinez could pair up with Edin Dzeko alongside Joaquin Correa in the attacking front. For Viktoria Plzen, coach Michael Bilek would name Lukas Kalvach and Pavel Bucha in the starting XI as they both played well against Spanish giants Barcelona in their previous UCL match. Jan Sykora could also feature against the Italian outfit in a 4-2-3-1 formation at home. With both sides pushing for a win here, this match is expected to be an entertaining one.

When is Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Stadion Mesta Plzen in Czech Republic. The game will be held on September 13, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

