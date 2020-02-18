Vintage Diego Maradona Video Goes Viral, Shows Argentine Genius Dribbling Past Four Opponents in a Charity Game at Napoli

Diego Maradona (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Diego Maradona dancing past legs and men had been a common sight during his playing days. They call him the “God of Football” yet Maradona was no less than notorious when off the football pitch. He was and has always been a king of his own mind and there several instances that showcase how he followed his own heart and gave ears to none. One such incident was he turned blind to an advisory from his club Napoli and turned up for a charity match. Maradona, then 23-years of age, had joined Napoli from Barcelona and had been invited to participate in a charity match in a suburb of Naples. But the club had objected to the invitation and asked Maradona to not play the game. Yet Maradona went against his club’s wishes and not only played but also treated the fans to some eye-catching moments. Laureus World Sportsman Award 2020: Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton Share Award in First-Ever Tie.

According to a video on social media, Maradona went against the wishes of his new club and played a charity match to help a sick child in one of the poorest suburbs of Naples just days after his transfer from FC Barcelona in 1984. In the short clip, Argentina can be seen first winning the ball from an opponent before he waltz’s his way through two defenders, beats another with a clever touch before foxing the goalkeeper and finding the net.

Vintage Diego Maradona on Display

In 1984, against the wishes of his club Napoli, Diego Maradona played in a charity match for a sick child in one of the poorest suburbs of Naples. He scored a couple of goals, including this: pic.twitter.com/p7BPfgQSoM — Football Mumble (@football_mumble) February 17, 2020

Maradona is immediately mobbed by the surrounding fans, who rush to celebrate and congratulate the player. Another video shows Maradona participating in a short training session before the game. Interestingly, the diminutive Argentine genius was able to play his normal game and create the same magic, he created on the biggest stages, despite the pitch being muddy and wet.

Maradona Preparing for the Game

During his time at Napoli, Maradona led Napoli to two Serie A titles, which included the club’s first in 1986-87 and another in 1989-90. He also guided the Italian club to a UEFA Cup in 1988-89, a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italia titles during his controversial eight-year period at the club.