One of football's greatest, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again sparked the GOAT debate in football, where the Portuguese legend has often been compared with the likes of another GOAT footballer Lionel Messi. The comparisons have been drawn throughout the two's careers, by everyone, the pundits, fans and media. Ronaldo has been compared with the Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi for long, and most continue to do so even when the two are almost on the verge of ending their careers. In a recent interview with Spanish media LaSexta TV, CR7 claimed himself to be the greatest-ever footballer yet again, just like he did over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Real Madrid Fans to Take Care of Kylian Mbappe, Says ‘He Is A Very Good Player’.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus legend claimed that he is not just better than Lionel Messi, but also legends of the yesteryears like Pele and Maradona. The Al Nassr captain said, “One thing is taste. If you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that, but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.” The player went on to prove his claim saying that he is the best because he is the highest-ever goalscorer in history. The statement comes after he scored the goal number 923 of his career, with a brace in the AFC Champions League against Al Wasl. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: A Look at CR7’s Iconic Goal Celebrations Setting Trend in World of Sports

Ronaldo added, “Who’s the best goal scorer in history? It’s about numbers. Full stop,”. To support his claim, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, “Who’s the player in history who’s scored the most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I’m in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history – and with my head and with my right foot and penalties. All of them.”

Understandably, CR7's claims come from his view that he has the most number of goals, especially because he scored from every part of his body. But, it also must be noted that the players with whom he compared himself are having something or the other way more than him. All had multiple international trophies, an area where he is way behind. Also, players like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi are not natural forwards, but No. 10s. Also, Messi has the highest goal involvement, where Ronaldo ranks second, besides performing his role as a No. 10 majorly. And, facts like these might spark controversy.

