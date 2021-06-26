Wales and Denmark clash in the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020 championships with both sides eager to continue to build on their positives. Wales have been to the knock-out round for the third time in major finals and after their semi-final appearance in Euro 2016, the team is emerging from years of under-performance. Rob Page has been excellent in his temporary in charge of Wales despite not managing teams at the highest level. Denmark, the 1992 winners, looked down and out in the early stages but a 4-1 demolition of Russia in the previous game has given them a real lift. They know well if their attack clicks, they can beat anyone on their day. Euro 2020 Day 14 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Round of 16 Fixtures.

5 Key Players To Watch

Gareth Bale

Wales skipper Gareth Bale has turned into a playmaker at these Euros for his team. He has often sat deep in midfield, unlike his usual wide role, to orchestrate play and turn provider for the goals. Despite his injury issues and lack of game time last season, the Real Madrid man has put in the extra shift in terms of work rate.

Daniel James

The Manchester United winger is a highly underrated player and the impact he has had at the Euros for Wales is for all to see. He does not shy away from taking on the full-backs and putting in those early crosses and is a tireless runner. Against a three-man Danish backline, Daniel James could be vital.

Aaron Ramsey

The Juventus playmaker had a season to forget in Italy with a subdued role for the club. But the former Arsenal man has found his rhythm again at the Euros and is doing tremendously well. He is known for making those late runs in the box and often finds himself at the end of crosses.

Simon Kjaer

A true leader both on and off the pitch, AC Milan’s Simon Kjaer has won a lot of admirers around the world. An excellent reader of the game, his ability to win the aerial duals could prove to be vital against Kieffer Moore as Wales have a tendency to play route one football at times.

Mikkel Damsgaard

20-year-old Mikel Damsgaard's performance in the Euros has earned him interest from top clubs like Barcelona. Another star showing is expected from the youngster after he single-handedly destroyed Russia in the last match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).