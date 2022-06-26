Madrid, June 26: Wales forward Gareth Bale has confirmed on Sunday that he is set to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC when his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. The forward, a free agent after leaving Real Madrid this summer, had other offers but he has chosen to move to California and the MLS. The Welsh forward is thought to have agreed an initial one-year deal, which includes the option of an 18-month contract extension and will see him join former Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini as part of the LAFC squad. Gareth Bale Transfer News: Wales Star Joins Los Angeles FC on Free Transfer.

The Wales captain confirmed his move to LAFC via his official Twitter account. "See you soon, Los Angeles. @LAFC," Bale wrote on Twitter with a video of him in a club shirt and cap. The five-time Champions League winner was looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November. It is understood Bale - reportedly having earned around �600,000 per week at Real Madrid - had several options on the table, with former club Tottenham and big-spending Newcastle also suggested as potential destinations.

