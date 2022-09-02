The transfer deadline day, September 1 of this summer has passed. The Premier League clubs joined the party with other elite football teams to catch the big fish available in the market. 20 teams in the English top flight went into bidding war over potential signings to get their targets before the transfer window was shut down. Big clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds United splashed cash in a bid to strengthen their squad with new signings. And they were successful to some extent. Looking back at the deadline day of the summer transfer window, one can say this could not have been any bigger than the happenings. Let's have a look at the top incoming transfers that happened in the Premier League 2022-23. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Signing of Barcelona Forward (Watch Video)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (From Barcelona to Chelsea): Chelsea got their prized man on a seemingly great deal. The Blues paid around $13 million + Marcos Alonso to the Catalan club to secure the signing of the Gabonese international. Aubameyang has joined Thomas Tuchel's side on a two-year contract which has an option of extension in future.

Denis Zakaria (From Juventus to Chelsea): Chelsea were never in the pursuit of this Swiss international. However, they arrived with their offer late to Juventus and agreed to a deal with no time with both Zakaria and the Old Lady. The defensive midfielder joined the Blues on a loan-deal which has a £30m buy option clause. Many are of the view that his arrival at Stamford Bridge would lower the workload of N'Golo Kante.

Arthur Melo (From Juventus to Liverpool): The Reds finally found a midfielder that can solve their recent problems in the middle of the park. Arthur Melo has joined Liverpool on a season-long loan-deal from the Italian giants with an option to stay if the Premier League giants want. This transfer will be fruitful for both the player and Jurgen Klopp as the Brazilian was lacking playing time at Juve and the Reds' boss was dealing with an injury blow in the midfield.

Willian (Fulham): The former Arsenal and Chelsea winger joined Fulham on a free transfer. The Brazilian was playing for Corinthians Paulista after parting ways with the Gunners in 2020. However, the 34-year-old once again returned to the Premier League, courtesy of a season-long deal with the Cottagers.

Daniel James (Fulham): The Cottagers emerged big on the deadline day. They completed the loan-deal of former Manchester United attacker Daniel James from Leeds United. There's no buy clause in this contract, as of now.

The summer transfer window 2022, which was set to witness a few more big names, ended on a high. Cristiano Ronaldo, a big name that missed out on the transfer list this time around despite being linked with Chelsea for a move on the last day of the window. Liverpool's pursuit of a quality midfielder also found a happy ending. With the next transfer window being poised to start after four months, it remains to be seen who comes in and goes out of the Premier League.

