Euro 2020 round of 16 kicks off today (June 26, 2021) following the conclusion of the group phase of the tournament. Sixteen teams will face each other in a knockout format to determine the Champions of Europe. Competition favorites Italy will be in action today along with the likes of Denmark, Wales and Switzerland. Meanwhile, we bring you Euro 2020 Day 14 schedule with match timings in IST and venue. Euro 2020 Round of 16 Fixtures: Teams, Draws, Timings and Everything To Know About Knockout Stage Of European Championship.

Euro 2020 was played across 11 cities in 11 countries across Europe for the first time in history to celebrate 60 years of the competition and of them, seven venues will host the round of 16 format. Defending champions Portugal, three-time winners Spain and 2014 World champions Germany, qualified on the final day of the group phase avoiding any unwanted upsets. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download.

Euro 2020 Day 14 Schedule With Match Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 26, 2021 Wales vs Denmark 09:30 pm Amsterdam 2 June 27, 2021 Italy vs Switzerland 12:30 am London

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

The Day of the round of 16 phase of Euro 2020 will see defending champions Portugal in action as they continue their bid for back-to-back titles against Belgium. Meanwhile, Netherlands will be aiming to advance to the next round as they take on the Czech Republic in Budapest.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Live Online Streaming & Telecast

The live telecast of Euro 2020 will be available on the Sony Sports network as they are the official broadcasters. Meanwhile, SonyLiv, FanCode and Jio Tv will provide the live streaming of the tournament on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).