International Football Association Board (IFAB) has introduced a new rule in a move to prevent time wasting. According to the new rule goalkeepers who hold onto the ball for longer than eight seconds will concede a corner. On-field referees will be aided in their decision-making by a visual five-second countdown. This rule will be implemented worldwide by 1 July, at all levels of the game from elite to amateur. It first came into play during the Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match. Mamelodi Sundowns Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams held the ball for more than eight seconds, therefore a corner kick was given to the opposition team Ulsan Gyudndai. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

New Eight-Second Rule of Goalkeeper Holding the Ball Gets Implemented

🚨⌚️ The new 8 second rule was implemented during the Ulsan vs Mamelodi Sundowns match at the Club World Cup.... Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams held the ball for more than 8 seconds, therefore a corner kick was given to the opposition team. pic.twitter.com/Ad3NG8jYbi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 18, 2025

