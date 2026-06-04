Where To Watch Spain vs Iraq International Friendly 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

Football enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for an exciting international friendly as European giants Spain clash with Iraq today, Thursday, June 4, 2026. This fixture serves as a vital warm-up for both nations before they head to North America for the 2026 World Cup. Iraq, marking their return to the FIFA World Cup stage after a 40-year hiatus, will be looking to fine-tune their strategies. The match is set to unfold at the historic Estadio Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña, Spain, a venue where the Spanish national team, La Roja, boasts an unbeaten record. Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Iraq International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Spain, under the guidance of manager Luis de la Fuente, will be looking to solidify their squad ahead of their World Cup campaign, where they are in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. Iraq, managed by Graham Arnold, will aim to build momentum, having been drawn into Group I with France, Senegal, and Norway for the tournament proper. The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw took place on December 5, 2025.

Match Timing for Indian Viewers

For fans in India eager to follow the action, the Spain vs Iraq international friendly is scheduled for a late-night kick-off. The match will begin at 8:00 PM BST (British Summer Time) on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Converting this to India Standard Time (IST), viewers in India will need to tune in at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Spain vs Iraq International Friendly 2026?

As of now, specific broadcast and live streaming details for the Spain vs Iraq international friendly in India have not been confirmed by official sources. However, fans in other regions have confirmed viewing options:

United Kingdom: The match will be available for live streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 7:30 PM BST.

The match will be available for live streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 7:30 PM BST. United States: Viewers can catch the game live on fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4, FOX Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus. The kick-off time for the US audience is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Viewers can catch the game live on fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4, FOX Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus. The kick-off time for the US audience is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT. Canada: Fans can stream the match via DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada.

Team Qualification Path and Head-to-Head

Both teams enter this friendly having successfully qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Spain secured their spot by winning UEFA Group E in November 2025, ensuring their direct qualification. Iraq, after a challenging campaign, qualified for the World Cup for the second time in their history by defeating Bolivia 2-1 in the inter-confederation play-offs in April 2026, marking their return after 40 years. Will Kylian Mbappe Play in France vs Ivory Coast International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Spain and Iraq have faced each other once before in international football. Their previous encounter was in the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, where Spain emerged victorious with a 1-0 win.

Key Players to Watch

Spain's manager Luis de la Fuente faces some selection decisions, with key players like Lamine Yamal (hamstring) officially ruled out, while Nico Williams and Mikel Merino are considered doubts due to injuries. Iraq's squad, under Graham Arnold, is reported to have a clean bill of health ahead of this fixture. Players like Zidane Iqbal and Ali Al-Hamadi are expected to feature prominently, with Al-Hamadi notably highlighted for his decisive goal in Iraq's World Cup qualification.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).