Al-Nassr returned to action earlier this week in AFC Champions League Two, where the Saudi Pro League side earned a 5-1 win and ended their group stage undefeated. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led club will now restart its Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign and welcome Al-Okhdood on December 27 at home. Al-Nassr have been unstoppable this season, winning all their matches thus far and are leading the standings by a mere point, while Al-Okhdood have won a solitary game this season, and sit in 16th position. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Acquire Two Luxury Villas in Saudi Arabia; Star Footballer Buys Property in Prestigious Red Sea Project.

This season, the focus for Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus and the management has been on playing Ronaldo bare mininum keeping in mind Portugal's upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, for which the star footballer has been quite vocal.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Ronaldo was spotted in training putting his best foot forward ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match at Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. Jesus has played Ronaldo in all Saudi Pro League matches, given the player and team's aspiration to win the league this season. Al-Nassr 5-1 Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Kinglsey Coman Scores Brace As Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Club Ends Group Stage Undefeated.

Cristiano Ronaldo In Training

Good vibes before serious business. 😄⚽ pic.twitter.com/6RDGrRnviL — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 26, 2025

Form-wise as well, Ronaldo has been stellar, scoring 10 goals and getting one assist in nine starts for the Riyadh-based club, and remains a crucial cog in the playing XI for Jesus.

