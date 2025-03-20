Champions of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League, France national football team are set to be hosted by Croatia national football team in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final. The Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final first-leg match will be played at Stadion Poljud in Croatia from 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 21. French star forward Kylian Mbappe had been left out of the national side for the past six months, so the questions surrounding his participation in the vital Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final is surely arising among fans. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?.

France football team had finished at the top spot of the League A, Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, where they were grouped with giants Italy, Belgium, and Israel. They are one of the top sides under their genius tactician Didier Deschamps and represented by multiple star players like Dembele, Kounde, and Kylian Mbappe. Croatia did win the last encounter against France, which was also in the UEFA Nations League, but they would be looking for revenge again in the Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final as no victory can remove the pain of FIFA World Cup 2018 final loss against France.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match?

Kylian Mbappe has finally returned to the squad, after being sidelined for six months. He is fully fit and seen training hard with the rest of the France national football team squad. So, it can be assumed that Mbappe will be playing in the Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg Match. La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice to Reach 31 Goals for Real Madrid, Bettering Ronaldo's Debut Season Tally For Former Club.

Head Coach Didier Deschamps is likely to implement a 4-2-3-1 formation to field Kylian Mbappe right from the start. The Real Madrid star would handle the wings with PSG star Ousmane Dembélé. Kolo Muani might be the sole striker, but with such world-class wingers, France might play less from the centre and more from the sides.

