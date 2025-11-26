Spanish giants Real Madrid CF are gearing up to lock horns with Greek side Olympiacos FC next in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase match. This will be the fifth game for both sides in the ongoing competition. The Los Blancos will be playing this match following two shocking draws in LaLiga and a defeat against the English stalwarts Liverpool before that. Real Madrid lost the match against Liverpool 1-0 on November 5, failing to score a single goal, despite using prolific forwards like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao Out for at Least Two Weeks With Groin Injury.

The upcoming Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece. This football match is organized to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Having three consecutive winless matches across all competitions, Los Blancos fans will be expecting their star forward Kylian Mbappe to score and win this game. Read below to find out whether Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase match.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?

Kylian Mbappe has been named in the squad list of Real Madrid players for this match. The French star has also been spotted training intensively with the rest of the side. So, Kylian Mbappe is expected to play in the Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match. Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Real Madrid's Squad List:

Having lost the last game against Liverpool FC, Real Madrid would like to return to winning ways. Head coach Xabi Alonso is speculated not to make any surprising changes in the forward line. So, Kylian Mbappe is predicted to start in this game, in a 4-3-1-2 formation, in a striking pair with Vinicius Jr.

