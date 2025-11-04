Kylian Mbappe is set to be one of the players in focus as Liverpool square off against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. It is a big match in European football with two giants of the game locking horns and fans would not want to miss this showdown of epic proportions. The Frenchman has been in terrific form in the 2025-26 season, hitting 13 goals in 11 games in La Liga and is also the joint highest-scorer in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, finding the back of the net five times in three matches. But will Kylian Mbappe play tonight in the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match? In this article, we shall explore just that. Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Real Madrid have had a good start to their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign. The Los Blancos are among the five teams in the UCL 2025-26 to win all three matches and it goes without saying that they would eye a fourth victory on the trot in Europe. Liverpool, on the other hand, are 10th on the UCL 2025-26 points table with two wins in three matches, with the Reds losing to Galatasaray. On form, Real Madrid are undoubtedly the favourites to beat Liverpool, but the Los Blancos would not take the Reds lightly at any cost.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?

Now, here's what we are here for. Kylian Mbappe's form has been among the biggest factors for Real Madrid's success in the 2025-26 season and yes, he will play for the Los Blancos against Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. The 26-year-old forward is certain to find a place in Real Madrid's starting XI and might even feature for the whole 90 minutes. Kylian Mbappe was also part of Real Madrid's training ahead of the UCL 2025-26 showdown against Liverpool and was named in the travelling squad as well. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso, Emilio Butragueno, Dean Huijsen Pay Tribute to Late Diogo Jota and His Brother Andre Silva Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid's Squad for UCL 2025-26 Match vs Liverpool

Liverpool might just start this contest as underdogs if the recent form of the two teams are to be compared. But the Reds had emerged victorious the last time these two teams had met in Anfield, which was on November 28, 2024. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo had helped Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0. Kylian Mbappe, unfortunately for Real Madrid, had missed a penalty in that match.

