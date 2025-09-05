The Ukraine national football team will take on the France national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. The Ukraine vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers fixture will be hosted at the Tarczynski Arena on Saturday, September 6. The Ukraine national football team will look to put up a strong fight in their opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers. However, Ukraine will have a huge task ahead, and they will need to tick all their boxes to challenge Les Bleus. Kylian Mbappe Becomes First Real Madrid Footballer To Score in Seven Different Competitions in Single Season, Achieves Landmark Record During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Against Borussia Dortmund.

The France national football team, on the other hand, will be in action for the first time since their unsuccessful campaign in the UEFA Nations League. Les Bleus will look to begin their FIFA World Cup qualifying journey on a positive note. Ukraine have only won one of their last five games against France. However, both of the last two matches between these nations have ended in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for French star Kylian Mbappe's availability during the Ukraine vs France fixture can check out all the details here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play During Ukraine vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Kylian Mbappe played 59 matches last season in his first campaign with Real Madrid. The star footballer played six matches for the France national football team in team and was back in action for Real Madrid after the new season of La Liga 2025-26 kicked off on August 19. The French star started his new La Liga 2025-26 campaign with Real Madrid on a positive note. Kylian Mbappe Registers New Record; Star French Forward Becomes Highest Goalscorer For Real Madrid in Debut Season, Achieves Feat During La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona.

However, Kylian Mbappe's last few performances with the France national football team have not been the best. There are no injury concerns for Kylian Mbappe, and he is expected to lead the France attack during their FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine. The Real Madrid star will look to come back to his form and be ready to lead France in the attacking front yet again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).