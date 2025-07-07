Kylian Mbappe is having a glorious time in his maiden outing for Real Madrid, which further went into the record books with the French star becoming the first Los Blancos footballer to score in seven different competitions in one season. Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot trophy, managed to enter the record book, scoring a goal in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match against Borussia Dortmund. Mbappe has scored goals in - UEFA Supercup, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Super Copa, Copa del Rey, and Club World Cup 2025 - this season already. Kylian Mbappe Bicycle Kick Video: Watch Star Real Madrid Forward Score Sensational Goal With Overhead Kick During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Against Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe Creates History for Real Madrid

🚨 RECORD: Kylian Mbappé is the first player in Real Madrid HISTORY to score in SEVEN different competitions in one season. pic.twitter.com/wwYYXbQI9M — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 6, 2025

