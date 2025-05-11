Kylian Mbappe has created history during the La Liga 2024-25 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Sunday. The Frenchman has scored 39 goals in the 2024-25 season for Real Madrid across all competitions in his debut season for Madrid. The 26-year-old has broken Ivan Zomorana's 37-goal record in his debut season (1992-93) for the Los Blancos. During the EL Clasico match against Barcelona, Mbappe scored a hat-trick but Real Madrid suffered a 4-3 defeat. Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick in Vain As Raphinha, Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal Score to Help Blaugrana Secure Fourth El-Clasico Victory of Season.

Kylian Mbappe Breaks Historic Real Madrid Goalscoring in Debut Season

With his first El Clásico hat trick against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe has now scored more goals (39) in his debut season than any other player in Real Madrid history: 39 -- K. Mbappe 38 -- 37 -- I. Zamorano 36 -- 35 -- 34 -- 33 -- C. Ronaldo Great start to life in Madrid. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/n6EWgLAmMb — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 11, 2025

